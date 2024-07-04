GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County Sheriff Office dumpty has died after suffering a medical emergency in the detention center, a release said.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Phillip J. Maxwell suffered the medical emergency while working and was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center and attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Deputy Maxwell served with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office since 2004 and served four years in the United States Army , officials said.

“The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office extends our gratitude for the service of Deputy Phillip J. Maxwell. He will be truly missed by our employees as well as the citizens he serve,” the release said.

