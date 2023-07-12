Gaston County man arrested for alleged sexual abuse involving child in same neighborhood

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Criminal Investigations Unit has arrested a 53-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child who lived in his neighborhood.

Police said Steven Ray Stafford was taken into custody on Tuesday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking Team.

Police said they launched an investigation after receiving a report of child sexual abuse involving a child living in the same neighborhood as Stafford.

Stafford has been charged with ten felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child under age 13 and one felony count of selling or delivering a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Gaston County jail without bond pending a first appearance in district court.

VIDEO: CMPD: Skateboard coach, mentor arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children

CMPD: Skateboard coach, mentor arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children

©2023 Cox Media Group