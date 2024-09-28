Gaston County residents worry about flooding in aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — While the rain has stopped, the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene continue to impact our area.

This is due to the continuous threat of rivers rising, making flooding a major concern.

Families in Gaston County told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon they are keeping a close eye on the South Fork River.

The river is continuing to rise due to waters making their way down from the mountains.

This caused it to crest just after midnight.

Surrounding areas are severely affected, causing some roads, such as East 8th Avenue, to be shut down.

Blockades have been put in place as a precaution. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

