Gaston County to unveil new low-cost veterinary hospital

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Animal League of Gaston County will unveil it’s latest project on Monday — an affordable full-service veterinary hospital made possible in part by Tito’s Vodka.

Tito’s donated $60,000 for the project, and in turn, kicked off a campaign that raised nearly $1 million for the facility, according to the ALGC.

The organization is already known for their affordable vet care, offering low-cost wellness visits, vaccinations and spay and neuter services.

The ALGC plans to provide a full range of services at the facility. The new space includes exam rooms, an on-site pharmacy, in-house labs, and a surgical suite.

