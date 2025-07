GASTONIA, N.C. — Early next month, Gastonia city leaders will discuss permanent plans for a cooling shelter in the city.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the city council has set a meeting for August 5.

Currently, the former Salvation Army building on South Broad Street is acting as a cooling shelter.

However, the city has plans to renovate that building and move the adult recreation center there.

VIDEO: Gastonia cooling center opens after previous controversy

