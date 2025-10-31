Gastonia forms commission to boost sports and entertainment opportunities

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gastonia City Council has established the Gastonia Sports and Entertainment Commission to guide the city in utilizing its sports and entertainment facilities.

The commission, approved unanimously by the council on October 21, will consist of 15 members, including local business leaders, tourism professionals, sports professionals, and community stakeholders, according to the Gaston Gazette.

“Our community is rich with amenities, and I feel like for so many years, people not only within the city but within this region, have underestimated the value of the amenities and the opportunities that we have in Gastonia,” said Councilwoman Donyel Barber.

Councilwoman Donyel Barber emphasized that the commission will provide a formal way for the council to connect with residents and community members who have expertise in sports and entertainment.

Barber highlighted the success of CaroMont Health Park, noting that it saw over 7,000 visitors on its opening weekend earlier this year and hosted 179 events in 2025.

The commission aims to collaborate with local businesses offering sports and entertainment spaces to ensure the city provides events and amenities that appeal to both visitors and residents.

City leaders are currently discussing potential appointees to the commission, although the date for the first meeting has not yet been determined.

