Gastonia high school basketball team named NC 5A state champs

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Hunter Huss High School basketball team brought home the NCHSAA 5A State Championship on Saturday.

The team faced the Wilson Fike Golden Demons in Winston-Salem for its final victory.

The Hunter Huss Huskies beat the Golden Demons 103 to 69, maintaining their perfect 4-0 streak.

The win at Joel Coliseum nearly set a record score for the N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 5A championship.

In the final quarter, the Huskies were already 30 points ahead, meaning the final minutes were all about setting a new record score.

The Huskies ended up with the second all-time score, behind Farmville Central’s 113-98 win over Hendersonville in the 2021 2A title game.

Gastonia Police congratulated the team on Facebook.

“What an incredible accomplishment for these student-athletes, coaches, and supporters who stood behind them all season long,” the post read. “Enjoy the moment, Huskies… you’ve earned it!"

Hunter Huss High School officials also celebrated the team on Facebook.

“These young men showed heart, discipline, and true teamwork all season long — and it paid off on the biggest stage," the post said. “We are so proud of this team and the way they represent Hunter Huss High School both on and off the court.”

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