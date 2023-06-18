Gastonia man charged in weekend shooting, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man was charged after he was accused of shooting someone Saturday morning, police said.

Gastonia police officers were called to Grissom Street at about 10 a.m. after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center and is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Charlie Marshall David was arrested without further incident and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury.

