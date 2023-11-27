Gastonia pastor given presidential award for years of dedication, service

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia pastor was honored by the president for multiple decades of dedication.

Andrew Rollinson preaches at multiple churches, including Mills Chapel Holiness Church on North Boyce Street.

His years of service were recognized on Sunday with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by President Joe Biden.

The award honors people who have committed to building a stronger country through volunteer work.

“To me, I don’t feel like I deserve it, but there are people who feel like I do,” Rollinson said. “I believe it’s because God placed something in their hearts to see something in me, and I’m humbled.”

Rollinson is originally from Gastonia and has been serving the community as a pastor for more than four decades

