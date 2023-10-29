Gastonia Police Department holds donut 5K

GASTONIA — The Gastonia Police Department held a Donut Dash 5K at Lineberger Park on Saturday.
Halfway through the 5K, participants had to eat 6 glazed donuts.
The course was paved and went through a neighborhood, allowing wheelchairs and strollers to be taken.
There were three race options:
- Donut Dash 5K
- Donut-free 5K
- 5K walk
The top three male and female racers in each of the four age categories received awards.
(WATCH BELOW: Finish a 5K in the South End Shuffle, win a beer!)
©2023 Cox Media Group