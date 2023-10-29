Local

Gastonia Police Department holds donut 5K

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Gastonia Police Department holds donut 5K (NRedmond/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GASTONIA — The Gastonia Police Department held a Donut Dash 5K at Lineberger Park on Saturday.

Halfway through the 5K, participants had to eat 6 glazed donuts.

The course was paved and went through a neighborhood, allowing wheelchairs and strollers to be taken.

There were three race options:

  • Donut Dash 5K
  • Donut-free 5K
  • 5K walk

The top three male and female racers in each of the four age categories received awards.

