Gastonia police launch civilian crash investigation team

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is launching a new civilian crash investigation team.

The team of four will respond to minor crashes like fender benders.

This is expected to free up sworn officers to handle high-priority calls throughout the area.

Last year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a similar unit.

Their team started with 15 people, with the hope of reaching a total of 30.

The civilians will not be able to write tickets or determine who is at fault. They are to simply speak with those at the scene and write a crash report for their insurance companies.

VIDEO: Civilian Crash Unit responds to hundreds of collisions since launch

CMPD: Civilian Crash Unit responds to hundreds of collisions since launch

©2025 Cox Media Group