GASTONIA, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Madison “Maddy” Cloud was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Fern Forest.

Just after 8 p.m., police announced that Cloud had been found.

