Gastonia residents, businesses concerned about road widening project

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is planning to widen a busy road in Gaston County but nearly 100 homeowners and business and property owners will have to give up their land to make it happen.

The city plans to add an extra lane on New Hope Road between Burtonwood Drive to East Garrison Blvd., but neighbors and businesses who will be impacted have mixed emotions.

Tim Loftin told Channel 9 the plans will remove his family’s abandoned home and give his car repair shop higher visibility, but he’s concerned about the road construction set to start in two years.

“If you can’t get your car down this road and into my driveway, I can’t work on it,” Loftin said.

He believes the construction will stifle his business.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Ken Lemmon talks to neighbors and businesses about the project and how it will impact their homes and properties.

VIDEO: Piedmont Lithium grilled by Gaston County commissioners, residents over proposed mining operation

Piedmont Lithium grilled by Gaston County commissioners, residents over proposed mining operation

©2023 Cox Media Group