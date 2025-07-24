Gastonia residents can apply for free debris removal service

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is ready to clear out the last of the debris left behind from Hurricane Helene and other storms.

City officials posted a reminder on social media about its Debris Removal Program.

Its service is free as long as your property is maintained and you have the deed.

Interested residents must apply in person, as well as bring trust documents if that applies.

You can find more information here.

