Gastonia residents can apply for free debris removal service

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Downtown Gastonia is undergoing something of a renaissance, with new development and adaptive-reuse projects bringing new life to the area.
GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is ready to clear out the last of the debris left behind from Hurricane Helene and other storms.

City officials posted a reminder on social media about its Debris Removal Program.

Its service is free as long as your property is maintained and you have the deed.

Interested residents must apply in person, as well as bring trust documents if that applies.

You can find more information here.

