CHARLOTTE — Fans of Cold Hearted Gelato have one more chance to stop by for a last spoonful.

The Plaza Midwood shop will close its doors at 11 p.m. on Friday, chef and owner Elin Hesse posted on Instagram.

The shop, at 1308-A The Plaza, has been part of Midwood Corners for nearly two years. That shopping center is located at The Plaza and Central Avenue.

