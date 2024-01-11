Generator starts house fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department were called to a home in the northwest side of town after a fire broke out from a generator Thursday morning.

CFD says it went to a home on Claremont Road and found fire and smoke coming out of the house. It took about 25 minutes to get it under control, but nobody was hurt in the fire.

The fire department said a generator was being used in the home because it had no power, and the generator “came in contact with combustible materials.”

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1100 block Claremont Road. Charlotte Fire investigators determined fire accidental. Generator came in contact w/ combustible materials. Home had no power, working smoke alarms. 1 adult, pet displaced @RedCross assisting. Estimated property/content loss $40k pic.twitter.com/u7KbIgZ8jU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 11, 2024

Investigators say the fire was accidental.

One person and their pet were displaced because of the fire, CFD said. The damages are estimated to be about $40,000.

