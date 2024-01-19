‘Genius’ landscape architect talks vision for uptown’s new McColl Park

Walter Hood, the landscape architect and Charlotte native enlisted to design a new $7 million park in uptown, knew of the one-third acre site during the earliest incarnations of planning the property’s previous park.

Born here in 1958, Hood graduated from West Charlotte High School. After earning an undergraduate degree from N.C. A&T State University in 1981, he soon went west, where he started his firm, Hood Design Studio, in Oakland, California, in 1992.

Hood has built a reputation nationally and internationally for combining landscape design with themes of history, resilience and recognition of social injustices. He designed the haunting, moving memorial gardens at the International African American Museum in Charleston, which opened last year. In 2019, the MacArthur Foundation honored Hood with one of its “genius” grants.

Hood talked about his connections to Charlotte and previous park designer Angela Danadjieva, his vision for the new park and how he became interested in the project in an interview. Read the full story here.





