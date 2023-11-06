George Floyd’s uncle attends fitness competition with special message

CHARLOTTE — A youth fitness competition delivered a special message on Sunday: put down the guns and pick up the weights.

Hope For Humanity sponsored the event as a stand against violence and a way to give teens a safe channel to express themselves.

One of the key attendees was Selwyn Jones, the uncle of George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in Minnesota over three years ago.

“We know that this is our future; they have to persevere; they have to understand that winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win,” Jones said. “This is a great way to demonstrate that in the hot sun, kids doing what they do, be kids.”

Jones has been pushing for states to pass medical civil rights bill. It would give people the legal right to medical care during interactions with police, if they say they’re in crisis.

