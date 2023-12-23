Local

Get to airport early this holiday weekend, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The travel rush is ramping up days before Christmas.

There have been 193 delays and no cancellations Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to FlightAware.

Airport officials recommend you arrive at least two hours before your flight and anticipate traffic delays.

The airport made changes to ease traffic at the airport after heavy congestion during Thanksgiving.

Some of the changes include signs to let drivers know how long they will have to wait before getting to the terminal, different routes for shuttles, and a public road for buses to use. All to avoid overcrowding.

The airport also added police officers to help direct traffic.

