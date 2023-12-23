Get to airport early this holiday weekend, officials say

CHARLOTTE — The travel rush is ramping up days before Christmas.

There have been 193 delays and no cancellations Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to FlightAware.

CLT is expecting a very busy holiday travel day today! Don’t Fly By the Seat of Your Pants. Be inside the Airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Airport roadways will be crowded and it may take longer than usual to… — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) December 22, 2023

Airport officials recommend you arrive at least two hours before your flight and anticipate traffic delays.

The airport made changes to ease traffic at the airport after heavy congestion during Thanksgiving.

Some of the changes include signs to let drivers know how long they will have to wait before getting to the terminal, different routes for shuttles, and a public road for buses to use. All to avoid overcrowding.

The airport also added police officers to help direct traffic.

VIDEO: Charlotte airport working on traffic solutions for the holiday season

Charlotte airport working on traffic solutions for the holiday season

©2023 Cox Media Group