Giant pumpkin sets new record at state fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — Albert Rodebaugh of Craigsville, West Virginia, set a new record at the North Carolina State Fair by winning the annual giant pumpkin competition with a 2,244.5-pound pumpkin.

Rodebaugh’s massive gourd surpassed the previous record by more than 38 pounds, a record that was held by his son, Chris Rodebaugh, from the previous year.

This year’s competition featured about a dozen giant pumpkins and a dozen giant watermelons, showcasing the impressive skills of growers from various states.

The event is sanctioned by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization dedicated to promoting the cultivation of giant produce.

