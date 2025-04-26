Golf club plans improvements after sale

CHARLOTTE — Cramer Mountain Club has ushered in a new era after it purchased its golf course late last month. The move was years in the making as the members hope to launch a strong growth trajectory for the club.

Cramer Mountain Club paid $4.1 million to acquire the golf course from DMD Investors LLC, according to Gaston County real estate records. John Forgan, the club’s board president, said the move was the next step in a long-laid plan to revive the club after it fell into bankruptcy in the early 2010s.

Forgan said the club’s board had been working with the prior owners over the last three years to make improvements. It is now in the process of developing new three- and five-year plans for additional projects.

Read the full story here.

