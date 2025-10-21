Golf shop bringing location here

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Club Champion is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. The custom golf-club fitter has inked a deal for a 2,190-square-foot space.

Club Champion is targeting a late-November opening at 20619 Torrence Chapel Road, Suite 19, in Cornelius. That’s part of The Shops at Fresh Market, just off of Interstate 77, near Exit 28.

“North Carolina is a great market for us, and we’re excited to make our Tour-level fitting services even more accessible to those avid golfers,” says Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion.

