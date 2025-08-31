Golf-themed venue opens in South End

CHARLOTTE — Tap In aims to be lower South End’s newest entertainment destination.

The 10,000-square-foot venue brings state-of-the-art golf simulators, a craveable menu in a sports bar setting and flexible event spaces under one roof. It opened on Aug. 28 at 255 Clanton Road — formerly home to Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Owner Miller Safrit says concepts such as Tap In provide a new level of socialization when it comes to the game of golf.

“We want to become a destination. We want people to come in when they want to come in — not just when they can’t play golf outside,” Safrit says.

Read the full story here.

WATCH: Tega Cay golf cart ordinance clears second reading, nears final approval

Tega Cay golf cart ordinance clears second reading, nears final approval

©2025 Cox Media Group