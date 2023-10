CHARLOTTE — The annual Charlotte Post Foundation Golf Tournament was held Friday at the Highland Creek Golf Course.

The tournament benefits the foundation’s after-school tutoring program at Walter G. Byers School.

The program helps students who are falling behind, which the foundation says has been successful.

Click here for information on The Charlotte Post Foundation.

VIDEO: Charlotte Post Foundation after-school program provides extra help for students

Charlotte Post Foundation after-school program provides extra help for students













©2023 Cox Media Group