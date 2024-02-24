Gov. Roy Cooper talks sports betting, MLB and more

CHARLOTTE — In North Carolina, March is all about college basketball. The ACC Tournament. March Madness. And in Charlotte this year, first- and second-round NCAA men’s tournament games at Spectrum Center.

This year brings a profound change, too, for sports fans across the state. On March 11, the day before the ACC men’s tournament begins, legalized online sports betting will go live across North Carolina.

Supporters point to additional state tax revenue — estimated as high as $126 million for the first year by NCSharp.com — and bringing regulated, secure practices to sports betting that is often done illegally. Opponents cite heightened risk of addiction, particularly among young adult males, who will now be able to bet on just about any aspect of a game or event with a couple of swipes on their phones.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a second-term Democrat in his final year in office, is among the former group, a supporter of legalized gambling who believes the benefits far outweigh the potential challenges.

Cooper, a UNC Chapel Hill graduate, is a big sports fan best known for his support of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes. Before he became governor, Cooper had season tickets for many years, including 2006, the franchise’s Stanley Cup-winning season.

During an interview with CBJ last week at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Cooper shared his perspective on sports betting and the economic benefits of sports across the state. He touched on golf, North Carolina’s chances of landing a Major League Baseball team, college sports and more.

