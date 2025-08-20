Gov. Stein declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Erin

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency in North Carolina as Hurricane Erin approaches, bringing threats of coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The declaration comes as the state prepares for the hurricane’s impact, with mandatory evacuations ordered for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

Stein will address the public in a media scheduled for Wednesday morning to provide updates on the storm’s status.

As of Wednesday morning, Erin remains a category two storm, but it is likely to strengthen throughout the day.

“Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions,” Stein said. “North Carolinians along the coast should get prepared now, ensure their emergency kit is ready, and listen to local emergency guidelines and alerts in the event they need to evacuate.”

Local states of emergency have been declared in Dare County and Hyde County. According to a release from the state, North Carolinians who have evacuated from the coast can find shelter at the State Operated Disaster Shelter, hosted by Warren County Emergency Management, in Warrenton. They say pets are allowed at this shelter.

Hurricane Erin is expected to increase in size and strength during the next 48 hours as it turns north. Forecasts anticipate that Hurricane Erin will cause extensive beach erosion with waves of 15 to 20 feet, coastal flooding that may impact roads, structures, and vehicles, and life-threatening rip currents throughout the week.

Tropical storm force winds will likely reach the coast, especially the Outer Banks on Wednesday and Thursday. The governor says now is the time for North Carolinians to conduct final preparations along the coast.

Residents are advised to follow reputable sources of information like the National Weather Service, local media, and their local emergency management agency. They should also have a disaster kit ready and plan their evacuation route if necessary.

