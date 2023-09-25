Government offering free COVID-19 tests again amidst virus uptick

CHARLOTTE — Reminiscent of the height of the coronavirus pandemic, you can once again register to get free COVID-19 tests sent to your home.

The federal government restarted the program on Sept. 20 because cases of COVID-19 are back on the rise across the United States.

Each household can order four rapid tests that will be delivered free of charge.

To supplement the increase in manufacturing the tests, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will invest $600 million across 12 COVID-19 test manufacturers in the country.

“These critical investments will strengthen our nation’s production levels of domestic at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The tests are available to order online at covid.gov/tests.

(WATCH: COVID-19 spikes after Labor Day. This is how the health department found out)

COVID-19 spikes after Labor Day. This is how the health department found out

©2023 Cox Media Group