Governor Josh Stein offers $25K reward in Asha Degree case

SHELBY, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein announced today that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Asha Degree.

Asha Degree was last seen on February 14, 2000, when she left her home in Shelby, North Carolina, in the middle of the night.

The nine-year-old was seen by drivers walking along NC Highway 18 shortly after leaving her home.

Asha’s family last saw her asleep in her bedroom around 2:30 a.m. on the night of her disappearance. By 6:30 a.m., her parents reported her missing.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4788 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

