Governor Roy Cooper approves summer meal program

Some students will be able to eat hot meals this summer thanks to North Carolina’s new nutrition program, according to reports from WTVD.

Organizers said SUN Bucks are issued like debit cards to eligible families, with each receiving $120 per child for food assistance.

Many of those families told WTVD that they rely on school meals and miss them during the summer months.

“North Carolina will receive around $120 million in food benefits for families. That’ll be used in our grocery stores. We’ll reach about a million children,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Organizers told WTVD that some families will need to apply for the SUN Bucks program.

However, many students will be automatically approved for it.

