GPD arrests three suspected drug traffickers following short police chase

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop led to a police chase, suspect search and multiple arrests on Friday night in south Gaston County.

Gaston County Police said K-9 officers tried to stop a silver Chevy Malibu around 11:15 p.m. Friday on C.P. Groves Road off Crowders Creek Road.

They say the people in the car fled a short distance before two men got out of the car and ran.

One woman was still in the car, along with a large amount of drugs and a gun.

K-9 Ebo successfully tracked one of the suspects on foot, and the other suspect was found after officers secured the perimeter of the scene.

K-9 Ebo with the Gaston Police Department

GPD seized approximately 1 pound of Methamphetamine, 50 grams of Fentanyl, a stolen firearm, and marijuana.

The three suspects from the vehicle, Alejandro Pena, Carlos Pena, and Cesia Enamorado, face a litany of charges, including:

Trafficking Methamphetamine,

Trafficking Fentanyl,

Possession of a Stolen Firearm,

Carrying a Concealed Weapons,

Resisting Arrest, and

Possession of Marijuana

