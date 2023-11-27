Grad student charged with killing UNC professor not fit for trial, court rules

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate student who is accused of killing his professor isn’t fit to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday.

The ruling came as a result of a mental evaluation requested by Tailei Qi’s attorneys, WTVD reports.

Qi was determined to be incapable of standing trial because of mental illness, the station reports.

Qi is accused of fatally shooting Dr. Zijie Yan inside a laboratory on UNC’s campus on Aug. 28.

Qi requested his current attorneys during his last hearing back in September. That was also when his attorneys asked for the competency evaluation.

The district attorney said they won’t seek the death penalty against Qi.

(WATCH BELOW: Faculty member killed in UNC building; suspect in custody, chancellor says)

