Granite Falls man arrested after probation search uncovers drugs, firearm

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — James Allen Jones was arrested on Friday in Granite Falls after a probationary search revealed drugs and a firearm at his residence.

The Granite Falls Police Department, assisting the Department of Probation and Parole, conducted a search at 13 Spring Street, where they discovered approximately 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of fentanyl, and a loaded .32 caliber pistol.

Jones was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



He received a $100,000 secure bond for these charges and an additional $30,000 bond for a probation violation related to the new charges.

