Greg Olsen, Showmars team up to make major donation to Levine Children’s Heart Center

CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers player Greg Olsen and Showmars teamed up to make a generous donation to Atrium Health Levine Children’s HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center.

This year, the 8th annual HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K raised $92,000.

The money will help new parents like Derrick Bradshaw and Halee Garrett get the treatment they need for their daughter.

“Just the way they monitor her so closely helps a lot because you feel like you’ve got the care from the hospital going home with you and it helps people like us feel safe to take our kid home,” Halee Garrett said.

