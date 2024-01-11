Group needs help raising funds to repair sports complex damaged by storm

MATTHEWS, N.C. — High winds and heavy rain heavily damaged the Arthur Goodman Memorial Park in Matthews, which forced it to close until repairs are made.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with a group about why they need the community’s help to rebuild.

Severe storms Tuesday knocked down a light pole and flooded the fields connecting the roadway.

The Matthews Athletic and Recreation Association maintains the privately owned park.

“It was huge, huge. A lot of rain that damaged our roads that take us to the different fields,” said Hazel Williams, the president of MARA.

His organization must find tens of thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

“The bottom line: What we are trying to do is make sure this place, this park is safe for our kids to come back in,” Williams said.

MARA plans to have engineers come out this week to inspect the standing poles. They want to prevent something like this from happening again.

“We want to make sure our kids are safe as possible. Whether it’s equipment (or) they’re playing games. It’s all about safety here,” Williams said.

MARA needs donations to make the fields safe again, Williams said.

The park will be closed until the weekend and hopes to reopen the baseball field next week, he said.

“I just thought it was horrible,” parent Jackie Abernathy told Jackson. “The fact that I saw pictures of the downed light pole and then all the damage that the rain caused coming through.”

Abernathy, whose daughter plays at the park, said she hopes the community comes together to support a place that brings families together.

“There’s a lot of kids and families that count on being here pretty soon,” Abernathy said. “So, it’s right around the corner.”

