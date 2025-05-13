Gunfire rattles two Gastonia homes overnight

GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in two Gastonia homes were stunned when gunfire pierced their homes overnight.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, an 18-year-old woke to the sound of shots fired into her home.

The teen’s mother was awakened right after the shooting. The family said 13 shots went through their living room.

They told Channel 9 that they had no idea why anyone would do such a thing.

“Because today my daughter is still here. Today, my granddaughter is still with me. They’re still with us. Because of God’s protection,” a family member said.

Nearly four hours after that shooting, someone else shot into a home on Oliver Street while a mother and her son were inside.

No injuries have been reported. However, police said these cases were not connected.

VIDEO: Nearly 2 dozen shots fired into woman’s home while she slept

