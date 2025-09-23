Gunman arrested after firing at Circle K in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — A man was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle at the Circle K convenience store on Highway 105 South in Boone on Saturday night.

The Boone Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the Circle K, where they apprehended 35-year-old Thomas Matthew Presnell of Vilas. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Thomas Matthew Presnell

“I appreciate the quick and decisive response of our patrol officers. Undoubtedly this prevented further escalation of this incident,” said Shane Robbins, assistant chief of police.

Presnell faces multiple charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He was given no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

