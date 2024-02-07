Gunman remains at-large after shooting outside Rock Hill bar

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a bullet early Saturday morning while walking out of Hartland’s bar off Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill, police said.

“Officers arrived and found the victim in the parking lot with some patrons from the restaurant around him,” said Lt. Michael Chavis, Rock Hill Police Department.

The Rock Hill man was shot in the chest.

Detectives have been unable to find surveillance video, but they think there could be a witness in the parking lot of the shopping center who could have seen something.

“We talked to some patrons,” Chavis said. “We talked to the restaurant employees. There was nothing that alarmed them. No arguments. No fights or anything that would have indicated that anything was going happen in the parking lot.”

Detectives found one shell casing in the parking lot.

“We have a victim who’s in critical condition, been in critical condition for days now,” Chavis said.

Residents Mike and Lisa Correll said they were alarmed about the shooting.

“We’ve been here for years and years and years and never had anything like that,” Mike Correll said.

Call detectives at 803-329-7293 if you have information.

