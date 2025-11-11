Hairstylist offers free services to federal workers during shutdown

CHARLOTTE — A local hairstylist is offering her services for free to federal workers.

Shay Johnson said that when the government shutdown, some of her regular clients could no longer pay.

She started doing their hair for free. Johnson was inspired to open the salon on her days off to offer free appointments to all government workers.

“I just felt it in my heart to do something,” Johnson said. “I wanted to roll my sleeves up. What better way to help than using the gift of my hands, so it just feels good to be a blessing.”

“I’m trying not to stress but on the other hand, there are stresses and struggles so I just keep the faith and hope everything works out,” said Dawn, a federal worker. “That’s all I can do.”

Johnson posted a video on Instagram announcing the services and it went viral. In the first three days, Johnson had 14 appointments.

VIDEO: Corner Field Market fills gap for SNAP recipients with low EBT balances

Corner Field Market fills gap for SNAP recipients with low EBT balances

©2025 Cox Media Group