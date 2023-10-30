Halloween to bring cooler temps, chance of rain

CHARLOTTE — The weather outside has felt like a treat for the last week or so.

You’ll feel tricked if you expect the same sunshine and warmth for Halloween tomorrow.

Temperatures may end up in the 40s by tomorrow afternoon, which is 40 degrees colder than Monday’s temps.

We may also be dealing with raindrops from time to time when trick-or-treating time comes around.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Meteorologist Joe Puma gives an update on the Halloween forecast.

(WATCH BELOW: Divine Nine hosts ‘Stroll to the Polls’ to encourage local election voting)

Divine Nine hosts ‘Stroll to the Polls’ to encourage local election voting

©2023 Cox Media Group