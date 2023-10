HICKORY — A costume and scavenger hunt event was held in downtown Hickory on Saturday.

Participants were encouraged to wear a costume. The Hickory Community Theatre Guild judged the contest and awarded tickets to the play Anastasia.

There were three age categories for the contest.

The event also had the following:

Photo opportunities

Crafts

Apple cider

Popcorn

