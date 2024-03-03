‘Happening environment’: Rock Hill hosts annual Downtown Jazz Jam

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Local artists filled the streets of downtown Rock Hill with jazz music on Sunday for the town’s annual Downtown Jazz Jam.

The free public event lasts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Power House Food Hall on Technology Center Way.

Jazz musicians of all skill levels are allowed to perform, from high school student musicians to teachers and professors. Community musicians are also invited to participate.

Live performances will feature many different styles of jazz, including swing, Latin, blues, and ragtime.

“We had at least 16 musicians participate at our last jam session,” Tim Harris, one of the event organizers, said. “We had high school players from York County and Charlotte, and Winthrop was represented. We had a nice crowd of folks enjoying live jazz music in a happening environment.

