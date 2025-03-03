Local

Hardware store opens first of several locations here

By Charlotte Business Journal
Westlake Ace Hardware will open its store at Rozzelle Crossing Shopping Center in northwest Charlotte on Feb. 28.
CHARLOTTE — This hardware brand is targeting expansion in the Charlotte market with three stores slated to open this year.

Westlake Ace Hardware taking part of shuttered Bi-Lo store

Kansas City-based Westlake Ace Hardware opened its first store in the Charlotte market on Feb. 28. The 20,000-square-foot location is part of the Rozzelle Crossing Shopping Center. It replaces a former Bi-Lo grocery store at 2924 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte.

Westlake Ace also inked deals for stores in south Charlotte and Union County.

