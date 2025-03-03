Hardware store opens first of several locations here

CHARLOTTE — This hardware brand is targeting expansion in the Charlotte market with three stores slated to open this year.

Kansas City-based Westlake Ace Hardware opened its first store in the Charlotte market on Feb. 28. The 20,000-square-foot location is part of the Rozzelle Crossing Shopping Center. It replaces a former Bi-Lo grocery store at 2924 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte.

Westlake Ace also inked deals for stores in south Charlotte and Union County.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Bear walks up to Gaston Co. hardware store

VIDEO: Bear walks up to Gaston Co. hardware store A black bear cub is causing a stir in Gaston County after surveillance cameras captured it walking up to a local hardware store early Monday morning.

























©2025 Cox Media Group