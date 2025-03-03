Hardware store opens first of several locations here

CHARLOTTE — This hardware brand is targeting expansion in the Charlotte market with three stores slated to open this year.
Kansas City-based Westlake Ace Hardware opened its first store in the Charlotte market on Feb. 28. The 20,000-square-foot location is part of the Rozzelle Crossing Shopping Center. It replaces a former Bi-Lo grocery store at 2924 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte.
Westlake Ace also inked deals for stores in south Charlotte and Union County.
