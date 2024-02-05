Local

Harlem Wizards basketball team play exhibition game at Kannapolis Middle School

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Students and their families experienced a fun-filled afternoon when a trick basketball team held an exhibition game at Kannapolis Middle School.

The Harlem Wizards bounced onto the school court on Sunday to fulfill their “unique mission to create awe-inspiring events throughout the country for families while having fun.”

Students could buy tickets for $7.50 and others had to pay $12.50 for the 3 p.m. game.

The Wizards came to Kannapolis through their assembly program, which aims to bring an educational message on teamwork through entertainment.

