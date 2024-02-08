HBCU college fair in Rock Hill helps students navigate application process

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than 1,100 students met with recruiters from Historically Black Colleges and Universities Thursday at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center in Rock Hill.

A recent study shows enrollment at HBCUs is up 7% since 2020.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Tina Terry asked if a landmark Supreme Court case ending affirmative action policies in higher education could drive even more students to those historic schools.

