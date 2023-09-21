The health benefits of eating fresh, nutritious foods

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Bernie Weidman is often first in line at the Matthews Farmers Market.

It’s a place she’s come to appreciate after a health struggle led to a major lifestyle shift.

“When I was young, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and I’ve sort of dealt with that my entire life,” Weidman said. Her doctor suggested medication, but Weidman decided to make changes to her routine such as exercising, better sleep habits, lowering her stress levels, and eating healthier foods. Soon, she noticed an improvement in her health.

So, Weidman continues her weekly trips to the market, often stopping at Terra Flora’s stand, which is run by Sean and Maggie Simpson Young.

