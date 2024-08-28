Heat taking toll on unhoused people in Gaston County as shelter closure approaches

GASTONIA, N.C. — Rising temperatures are taking a toll on the most vulnerable in our community, and for some people in Gaston County, finding shade is only going to get harder.

The Salvation Army is shutting down its shelter and meal programs this weekend.

Channel 9 Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke with those in need who are watching the countdown to closing begin during a series of blistering days.

“Oh, it gets hot,” Linda Fralick told Lemon on Wednesday.

Fralick was trying to stay cool under the shade at a covered ride transfer station in Gastonia. The 73-year-old has lived on the streets for three years.

“I don’t have anywhere to go, nowhere at all,” Fralick told Lemon.

When Fralick spoke to Lemon at 9:45 a.m., it was already 81 degrees. She knew it was getting hotter, and the temperatures swelled above 90 through the day.

“It’s Hell, it’s torment here,” Fralick said.

Seeing people like her on days like this is why Crisis Assistance Ministries set up a free water station on Airline Avenue.

“It’s terrible. I worry about people having enough water, being able to get into shade,” said Kim Wheeler, executive director with Crisis Assistance Ministries.

Finding help will be even tougher after the Salvation Army closes its shelter on Saturday. The group says it’s refocusing efforts on trying to keep people from losing their homes.

The staff at Radian Light Behavioral Concepts heard about the closure and created an indoor cooling center that will be open every weekday at their offices on Second Avenue.

“One day, one guy came by and he was just washed down in sweat, and it’s just so hot, and we decided this is not what it should be,” said Radian Light’s CEO, Bernice Ryant.

Their first visitor of the day didn’t want hit face shown, but he told Lemon he wouldn’t last long outside without this place.

“Because of blood pressure, I get hot. I get real dizzy,” the visitor told Lemon.

They’re trying to find a way to get more people into their indoor cooling center.

Workers at The Salvation Army say they will be at the center to help connect people in need with services to assist them and try to make this small area a relief center.

