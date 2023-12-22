Heating unit ignites, causes house fire that displaces residents in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fire overtook a house in northwest Charlotte, leaving its residents without a home for the holidays.

The fire started accidentally just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The house, located in the 2500 block of Dundeen St by Brookshire Freeway, lost $25,000 in damages.

CFD says the fire started in the heating unit by accident.

Nearly three dozen firefighters controlled the fire within 20 minutes, CFD says.

No one was injured, but the occupants are being assisted by Red Cross.

