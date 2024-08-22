Hendrick Motorsports sues Hooters over unpaid sponsorship fees

CONCORD, N.C. — A local NASCAR team is taking Hooters to court over unpaid sponsorship fees.

Hendrick Motorsports says the chain owes it $1.7 million as a result of a breached sponsorship agreement between the two companies made in 2017.

Hooters is the primary sponsor of one of Hendrick Motorsports’ teams during certain races and is an associate sponsor during other races.

The lawsuit said as part of the agreement, Hooters made four payments each year. But the team says Hooters only made one partial installment this year, and that Hooters told them it would not pay any portion.

Hendrick Motorsports would not comment.

Channel 9 has also reached out to Hooters for a response.

(WATCH BELOW: Texas-based Whataburger sues NC What-A-Burgers for trademark infringement)

Texas-based Whataburger sues NC What-A-Burgers for trademark infringement





©2024 Cox Media Group