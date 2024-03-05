Here’s how airfares are trending at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — When airline travel roared back to life after the pandemic, fares rose quickly. But by summer 2023, domestic fares, especially for non-premium seats, started to sink as international travel surged.

That trend has largely continued nationally, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport is no exception. In fact, fares at the Charlotte airport have dropped more than double than the national average.

That’s according to a recent Business Journals analysis of year-over-year third quarter airfare data from Cirium Inc., which showed domestic, one-way fares at CLT dropped 10.9% between 2022 and 2023.

