Here’s what’s replacing shuttered restaurant in South End

CHARLOTTE — Que Hospitality is adding an authentic Spanish tapas concept in South End.

The Charlotte-based restaurant group — also behind Que Onda Tacos + Tequila and Que Fresa — has snapped up the former Eight + Sand Kitchen space. It’s located at 135 New Bern St., in the New Bern Station development, between South Boulevard and the Lynx Blue Line.

“We have been thinking and dreaming about this concept for a long time, waiting for the right moment to make it a reality,” says Manny Flores, CEO of the hospitality group.

He expects to invest $750,000 to transform the roughly 3,500-square-foot space. The restaurant, Catalú, should open by the end of April.

